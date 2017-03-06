Facebook Twitter Youtube Mail RSS
Album roku Spark 2016 – BLACK METAL – vyhlášení
spark News, album roku 06.03.17

Album roku Spark 2016 – BLACK METAL – vyhlášení

První týden hlasování o Album roku Spark 2016 je za námi a nyní vyhlásíme výsledky. Hlasovali jste v kategorii black metal. Nuže?

Celkem se do hlasování zapojilo 412 hlasující, což je velice slušný výsledek. Vítězem v kategorii BLACK METAL Album roku Spark 2016 se stává ROTTING CHRIST a jejich album „Rituals“ se 101 hlasy. Není se čemu divit, však i Spark „Rituály“ hodnotil jako druhé nejlepší album roku 2016 vůbec. Na druhé místě se umisťuje ABBATH se 74 hlasy a jeho stejnojmenná deska sólové dráhy. Třetí místo zůstává doma, MASTER’S HAMMER a jejich „Formulæ“ sklidily 39 hlasů.


Již tuto středu budeme hlasovat v další kategorii, a to THRASH METAL.

Rotting Christ - Rituals (101)
Abbath - Abbath (74)
Master‘s Hammer - Formulæ (39)
Root - Kärgeräs - Return from Oblivion (35)
Darkthrone - Arctic Thunder (25)
Anaal Nathrakh - The Whole of the Law (23)
Dark Funeral - Where Shadows Forever Reign (20)
Ihsahn - Arktis (18)
Borknagar - Winter Thrice (13)
Moonsorrow - Jumalten aika (13)
Inquisition - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith (11)
Ancient - Back to the Land of the Dead (8)
Sons of Balaur - Tenebris Deos (5)
Skuggsja - Skuggsjá: A Piece for Mind & Mirror (4)
The Wretched End - In These Woods, from These Mountains (3)
Bethlehem - Bethlehem (3)
Ravencult - Force of Profanation (2)
Behexen - The Poisonous Path (2)
Bölzer - Hero (2)
Deathspell Omega - The Synarchy of Molten Bones (2)
Deströyer 666 - Wildfire (2)
Sarke - Bogefod (2)
Schammasch - Triangle (2)
Vredehammer - Violator (1)
Negură Bunget - Zi (1)
Imperium Dekadenz - Dis Manibvs (1)
Aenaon - Hypnosophy (0)
Kawir - Πάτερ Ήλιε Μήτερ Σελάνα (0)
Hail Spirit Noir - Mayhem in Blue (0)
Desaster - The Oath of an Iron Ritual (0)

