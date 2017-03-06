Album roku Spark 2016 – BLACK METAL – vyhlášení

První týden hlasování o Album roku Spark 2016 je za námi a nyní vyhlásíme výsledky. Hlasovali jste v kategorii black metal. Nuže?

Celkem se do hlasování zapojilo 412 hlasující, což je velice slušný výsledek. Vítězem v kategorii BLACK METAL Album roku Spark 2016 se stává ROTTING CHRIST a jejich album „Rituals“ se 101 hlasy. Není se čemu divit, však i Spark „Rituály“ hodnotil jako druhé nejlepší album roku 2016 vůbec. Na druhé místě se umisťuje ABBATH se 74 hlasy a jeho stejnojmenná deska sólové dráhy. Třetí místo zůstává doma, MASTER’S HAMMER a jejich „Formulæ“ sklidily 39 hlasů.

Již tuto středu budeme hlasovat v další kategorii, a to THRASH METAL.

Rotting Christ - Rituals (101) Abbath - Abbath (74) Master‘s Hammer - Formulæ (39) Root - Kärgeräs - Return from Oblivion (35) Darkthrone - Arctic Thunder (25) Anaal Nathrakh - The Whole of the Law (23) Dark Funeral - Where Shadows Forever Reign (20) Ihsahn - Arktis (18) Borknagar - Winter Thrice (13) Moonsorrow - Jumalten aika (13) Inquisition - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith (11) Ancient - Back to the Land of the Dead (8) Sons of Balaur - Tenebris Deos (5) Skuggsja - Skuggsjá: A Piece for Mind & Mirror (4) The Wretched End - In These Woods, from These Mountains (3) Bethlehem - Bethlehem (3) Ravencult - Force of Profanation (2) Behexen - The Poisonous Path (2) Bölzer - Hero (2) Deathspell Omega - The Synarchy of Molten Bones (2) Deströyer 666 - Wildfire (2) Sarke - Bogefod (2) Schammasch - Triangle (2) Vredehammer - Violator (1) Negură Bunget - Zi (1) Imperium Dekadenz - Dis Manibvs (1) Aenaon - Hypnosophy (0) Kawir - Πάτερ Ήλιε Μήτερ Σελάνα (0) Hail Spirit Noir - Mayhem in Blue (0) Desaster - The Oath of an Iron Ritual (0)